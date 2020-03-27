Tasmanian wine harvest presses on despite challenges

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

There's been no shortage of helping hands on the Velo Wines estate this harvest. Picking for Velo Wines pinot gris offerings began on Thursday. Velo Wines manager Rod Thorpe said friends and community members had seized the opportunity to pitch in. "We give them a drink afterwards," he said. "It's become real friendly at the present moment, I think everyone's out there trying to help everyone. "I think it's pretty special, everyone offering to help. Anything would be better than sitting inside all day." Farming has been classified as an essential service by the government, which Wine Tasmania said had given the industry the clarity it needed to proceed with the year's harvest. MORE: Chief executive officer Sheralee Davies said it was a challenging time for the industry. Tasmania's wine producers rely heavily on tourism through their cellar door - but she said customers can buy local wines direct online through their portal, winetasmania.com.au/buydirect "The selflessness and support for local businesses being demonstrated has been humbling," she said. Mr Thorpe echoed the call to buy local: "I just want to say that everyone should support Tasmanians. We're an island state all by ourselves." "We're offering a 20 per cent discount at the moment online, and if anyone wants to get a 'Tamar dozen' and support the whole industry they can call me on 0419 883 522. "If we can stay afloat, it helps everyone. Everyone's doing their little bit to help. "There isn't any [industry] that hasn't been touched by the lack of tourism. But people are going online, lets see what happens." Delamere Vineyards co-owner Fran Austin said they had hired former hospitality workers for this year's picking. Restaurants that they sell their wines through got in touch to see if the vineyard could help their staff when they realised they would have to close. "Normally [backpackers] are our best option, that workforce has been really important to us over the years," she said. "This year there are a few people that we've worked with that were already in Tasmania, but it is a lot harder to get workers. "We thought it would be a nice opportunity to help out a few of our local hospitality people who have found themselves without a job - it's not a long-term job, it's 10 to 15 days, but it's something at least."

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/EH94Z6AwR5shPw9vaLVLum/e61a1610-7c10-403f-8dd0-d5d0aada8e36.jpg/r0_428_6016_3827_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg