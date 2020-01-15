sport, cricket, Hobart Hurricanes, Sydney Sixers, 2020, examiner, big bash league, finals, partridge

Following a "disappointing" and "embarrassing" loss to the Scorchers, Hobart Hurricanes coach Adam Griffith described Thursday's Sydney Sixers SCG clash as "crunch time". Dismissed for just 98 in Monday night's loss, the 'Canes recorded both their lowest score at Bellerive Oval and against Perth Scorchers, while chalking up only their second double-figure total in BBL history. "It [the challenge] is to try and play with no fear when there's a bit surrounding it, that's the nature of the tournament - you have a game that comes up pretty soon after it so you get the chance to go again," Griffith said. "The challenge for us now is to get this batting group [right], we've mixed and matched the batting line-ups and moved people around a little bit to try and find that formula for us." ELSEWHERE IN SPORT South African import David Miller, who has struggled to find the form that warranted his signing, will stay within the top four while Jake Doran will come into the side for his first game of the tournament - a crucial one for finals hopes. As of Wednesday evening, with all teams having played nine matches, the Hurricanes sit in seventh with three wins for the season, three points behind Adelaide Strikers, who they face in Launceston on Sunday, and Sydney Thunder. "We've got to win two out of the next three to be any sort of a chance. "We've got the game in Launceston and then head back to Melbourne so this game in Sydney, we've got to get the ball rolling. "If we can get the win in Sydney and get back to Launceston and play well there, then all of a sudden, you're back in the contest." "That's how we have to look at it but again, you've got to try and play your game relaxed and not play as if it's the be all and end all." Defeating the Sixers in their first contest of the season in December, the Hurricanes will be without two of the driving forces that got them across the line - D'Arcy Short and James Faulkner - due to Australian duties and injury respectively. Afghan import Qais Ahmad tore the Sixers apart in Alice Springs, taking 4-12, but his returns have since diminished - claiming only six wickets at an average of 42.83. Traditionally a spinner-friendly pitch, Griffith believes the slower bowlers could lead the way at the SCG despite Sixer Nathan Lyon, who has previously taken 5-23 against his side, missing with injury. "They'll probably have some really good players playing for them - a lot of Australian players - but history suggests for us that we've played well against them in the past, whether that's Sixers or NSW so we will take that confidence into this game and if we can get them, it will be a good start. "They've got quality spinners, but we will place some plans to counter that, the difference is we are going there off the back of some at home whereas the last few times have been off long travel." Despite the early-season loss to the Hurricanes, the Sixers have been one of the form teams of the competition, winning six of their nine clashes and boasting top-10 run-scorer Josh Phillippe and wicket-taker Tom Curran. Subscriptions are available here. Sign up to our Sport email here.

