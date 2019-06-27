New industry pairing looks to state's cellar doors

news, local-news, Wines Tasmania, Joseph Chromy Wines, Tourism Industry Council Tasmania

On the back of a bumper grape harvest, the $115 million Tasmanian wine industry is on the rise. And one group, in particular, is being looked at to further harness this growth: tourists. Tasmania's tourism and wine industries have always shared common ground, but on Thursday announced a new Bottling Wine Tourism joint action plan. More than 60 members of both sectors attended the inaugural BLEND event to launch the plan - a partnership between the Tourism Industry Council Tasmania and Wine Tasmania. Fostering leadership in the wine tourism sector will form part of its three-year focus, as will providing professional development for winemakers and building the state's image as a key destination. IN OTHER NEWS "A lot of wineries are first and foremost ... winemakers, they're artists," TICT chief executive Luke Martin said. "So they make great produce. Or they're farmers and they produce great outstanding grapes. Tourism doesn't necessarily come naturally." He said more operators needed to be encouraged to look at good examples and market opportunities. "And to recognise that it's in their interested to get more customers to their front door, their cellar door, because they pay more for their wine," Mr Martin said. Approximately 300,000 visitors to the state stop at a cellar door or wine experience during their time - about 25 per cent of total visitors, he added. Data presented in the Bottling Wine Tourism plan states this was an increase on 2014 numbers of 64 per cent, or 176,500. Wine tourism contributed $15.2 million to the state's economy in the 2017-18 financial year. Wine Tasmania chief executive Sheralee Davies said the biggest recent growth in the industry had been vineyard planting, a fact that would see Tasmanian wine production and availability grow further still in the next two to four years. "So that circles back around to cellar doors," Ms Davies said. "[And] an avenue to be able to communicate and promote our wines." While you're with us, you can now sign up to receive breaking news updates and daily headlines direct to your inbox. Sign up here.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/SkrYEuxeF7rpQqYtSR7pyS/9e79f181-00ee-473c-88e4-69107a497288.jpg/r0_281_5531_3406_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg